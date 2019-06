Ókori kincsek elárverezését akadályozná Egyiptom

View this post on Instagram

Saturday #Caturday 🐈 🐈 🐈 In ancient Egypt, the cat was first domesticated likely for their mouse-hunting abilities, circa 2000-1500 B.C.⠀ .⠀ They soon became household companions and were depicted with their masters on reliefs or wall paintings.⠀ .⠀ An Egyptian bronze cat. Late Period to Ptolemaic Period, 664-30 B.C., 10 in. (25.4 cm.) high. Estimate: $50,000-70,000.⠀ .⠀ Antiquities – 29 April at Christie’s New York.⠀ .⠀ #art #artwork #artist #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #ancientegypt #egypt #egyptian