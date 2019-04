Scott Milne naponta hétezer kalóriát eszik

View this post on Instagram

Well yesterday was my 5th Scotland’s Strongest Man Qualifier. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First event – 130kg log for reps Been doing sets of 5 with these in the gym, don’t know what happened but only managed 3 Event 2 – 165kg hussafell stone max distance. Managed 45m which got me top 5. Event 3 – cage deadlift 6 barrels to be added fastest time. Only 1 guy got to 5 and only @luke.stoltman got the 6. So joint 3rd with a fast 4 in this. Event 4 – 2x120kg sandbags into 140kg farmers. Not a lot of people completed this so was happy to get a clean run. Event 5 – Arm over arm chain drag. Not sure of the weight but it was heavy! Grip went halfway through so had to wrap the rope costing me time but was one of few guys to finish the full distance. Event 6 – 120kg/180kg stones. I haven’t completed a stone run since last years qualifier so this was a big confidence boost to get this in the first comp of the year. I was in 5th place going into this event and that run put me into 4th over all. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Glad to get the first comp under my belt of what’s looking like a busy year and to be injury free! Big thanks to all the guys at Burns gym as always for a brilliantly ran comp. Cant wait for the final, it’s going to be huge! 💪🏼 Thanks to my rock @maizymcg for popping down for a surprise visit with my princess to get me refocused and lift my spirits after a poor start ❤️ Thanks to my sponsors @strengthshopuk For keeping me supported and @sas_nutrition for keeping me fuelled 👌🏼💪🏼👍🏼 #strengthtraining #strengthsports #sasnutrition #strengthshop #strongman #strongmantraining #strongmancompetition #strongmanmotivation #atlasstones #deadlift #logpress #farmers