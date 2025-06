A világ egyik legnagyobb szabadulóművészét csípték nyakon Kínában (videó)

A happy ending for China’s most-watched escape artist!



After 2 months on the run, #Doubao the #capybara has been safely captured on June 3 in #Yangzhou's Zhuyuwan Scenic Area — lured into a trap and triggering the auto-close door. Looks like the great escape is over! https://t.co/X7PV5GkPRq pic.twitter.com/vEsBGSy00q